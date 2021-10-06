Migrant workers can get COVID-19 jabs at Thai Red Cross Society

The Thai Red Cross Society is offering COVID-19 vaccine jabs to migrant workers at its headquarters on Henri Dunant road.

The Thai Red Cross Society on Tuesday opened its vaccination center at the Relief and Community Health Bureau for members of the migrant worker community who live in Bangkok and Samut Prakan Province.







The goal is to vaccinate at least 5,000 people from this population.

The Thai Red Cross is also providing COVID-19 vaccination for undocumented migrants, and Afghan refugees in Thailand.

The vaccine given on Tuesday was the Sinopharm vaccine donated by the Red Cross Society of China.



The Thai Red Cross Society’s Secretary-General Tej Bunnag said his organization made it a mission to provide health assistance to anyone regardless.

On a different note, Mr. Tej said he had been informed by a representative from Moderna that the first delivery of the mRNA vaccine would take place in November. The delivery was originally scheduled for October.

Mr Tej said the Thai Red Cross understood the situation, but stressed that this delay would not affect the vaccination plan. (NNT)



























