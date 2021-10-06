Visa on arrival for selected countries at Thai international airports

- From February 28 to October 03, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 56.6 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 234,804 doses have been administered yesterday
- The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved a four-phase timeline for the country’s reopening plan to revitalize the nationwide tourism industry
- Passport holders of the following countries and territories may apply for visa on arrival to enter Thailand at any international airport in Thailand from October 1, 2021.
Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.
N.B. Travellers need to apply for COE before entering Thailand.
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+9,866)
- The Cabinet has endorsed Thailand’s reception of the donated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Iceland and the donated AstraZeneca vaccine from Germany. The 100,000 doses from Iceland and 346,100 doses from Germany are expected to be delivered within this month. Meanwhile, 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are also slated to arrive from Hungary to fulfill an order previously placed by the Thai government. (NNT)