Fuel consumption in Thailand plunges 4.4% in first 8 months

According to the Department of Energy Business, fuel consumption in Thailand took a plunge of 4.4% in the first eight months of 2021 to a daily average of 131 million liters, compared to a daily average of 137 million liters last year.







Demands for the major fuel types – diesel, petrol, jet fuel and compressed natural gas – all took a nosedive. However, demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) increased.



Chief of the department, Nantika Thangsuphanich, said the restrictions on both air and land transport in the second and third quarters were the major causes for the decline. People were working from home due to the widespread coronavirus outbreak during which curfews were also imposed. (NNT)



























