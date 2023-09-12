MFP candidate wins Rayong’s by-election on Sunday

The Election Commission (EC) has released unofficial election results for Constituency 3 of Rayong Province, showing a significant lead for the Move Forward Party candidate over the second-place candidate from the Democrat Party.

The EC office announced unofficial election results, listed by the candidates with the highest vote counts, as follows:

Mr. Pongsatorn Sornphetnarin from the Move Forward Party: 39,296 votes

Mr. Banyat Jetnajan from the Democrat Party: 26,376 votes

Pol.Sub.Lt Ruengchai Sombatphuthorn from the Nation Building Labour Party: 881 votes







The total number of eligible voters was 122,582, with 69,284 voters (56.52%) participating in the election. The breakdown of votes cast is as follows:

Valid votes: 66,553 (96.05%)

Spoiled votes: 899 (1.29%)

Blank votes (abstentions): 1,832 (2.64%)













