Highway police officer commits suicide

Pol.Col. Wachira Yaothaisong, superintendent of the Highway Police Division shot himself dead at his house in Pathum Thani.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirapat Phumijit, Commander of Provincial Police Region 1, confirmed that he had received a preliminary report that Pol. Col. Wachira shot himself. Police officers and investigators are currently examining the scene.

According to an initial report, a firearm was found near his head in the room. It is unknown if anyone was present at the time of the incident.







The exact cause is not known but it is believed that it may come from stress after he was implicated as being the person who called Pol. Maj. Sivakorn Saibua to come to the dinner at the house of a sub-district head or Kamnan Nok in Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday.

Pol. Maj Sivakorn was shot dead by the henchman of Kanam Nok after an argument about the promotion of a highway police officer. (TNA)













