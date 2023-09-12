PM announces three-phase development plan in policy statement

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin unveiled the government’s comprehensive plan for the nation’s development in three phases as he delivered the government’s policy statement to Parliament on Monday.

The prime minister addressed the joint parliamentary session, as required by Article 162 of the constitution. The policy statement presented by the prime minister outlines the government’s plan in three phases: short-term, medium-term, and long-term.







In the short term, the government plans to boost spending by introducing a 10,000-baht digital handout initiative and to address debt issues in agriculture, business, and the general public.

It will also provide debt relief to farmers, alleviate financial burdens for citizens, including small and medium-sized businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures will be implemented while maintaining fiscal discipline and respecting ethical standards. The government will also work to reduce energy costs for the public, including electricity, cooking gas, and fuel.







Moreover, measures will be taken to promote tourism, creating jobs and facilitating tourist visa procedures. Finally, the government will seek to address the issue of divisive opinions by amending the constitution without affecting the monarchy.

In the medium and long term, the government aims to increase revenue through trade, both with the European Union and countries in the Middle East. It will focus on adding value to products, attracting investment, and improving transportation infrastructure, including road, waterway, rail, and air transportation.

The goal is to create jobs and increase income for farmers across the country within a four-year timeframe. Unnecessary laws and regulations will be revised and repealed to support local businesses, including local alcohol producers.







The prime minister said the government will collaborate in developing the military into a vital force for the country’s progress. This will involve transitioning the military conscription system to a voluntary basis, reducing the number of high-ranking military officers, and aligning the manpower in the Internal Security Operation Command with their current roles and missions. Additionally, there will be improvements in the procurement processes of agencies under the Ministry of Defense. Finally, excess military land will be repurposed for the benefit of the public, particularly in agriculture.







Regarding security, the government will work to eliminate drug-related issues by emphasizing rehabilitation rather than punishment. Those involved in the drug trade will face penalties, and measures will be implemented to combat the drug trade effectively. The government will also explore the medical and health benefits of marijuana for economic growth.







In the realm of public health, the government will prepare for emergencies and emerging diseases in the future. It will enhance the effectiveness of the 30 baht universal healthcare policy, ensuring convenient access to basic healthcare services near communities. The government will prioritize equality for all citizens, including vulnerable groups, the disabled, the elderly, and ethnic minorities, aiming to improve their quality of life through state-provided welfare. (TNA)













