Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City set to return 16 Khmer-era artworks to Cambodia and Thailand

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City (the Met) is set to return 16 Khmer-era artworks to Cambodia and Thailand, previously associated with Douglas Latchford, a British art expert implicated in the illegal trafficking of ancient artifacts. Latchford, who passed away in 2020, was a key figure in expanding the Met’s South and Southeast Asian galleries but was later accused of dealing in looted Cambodian relics.







The Cambodian government, working to reclaim its lost cultural heritage, has been pursuing the return of artifacts it claims were illicitly taken during its periods of civil war and turmoil. Of the artworks being returned, 14 will go to Cambodia and two to Thailand, including prized sculptures from the Angkor period.

In response to these and other claims of looted artifacts, the Met has begun reviewing its collections to identify and return objects with questionable histories. This action follows scrutiny over the museum’s possession of potentially looted items.







The Met, in collaboration with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and Homeland Security Investigations, has been investigating the validity of Cambodia’s claims. The Met’s director, Max Hollein, has committed to further scrutinizing their collection of Khmer artwork.

Among the artworks being returned are the 10th-century bronze Head of Avalokiteshvara and a Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated in Royal Ease from the Angkor period. (NNT)



























