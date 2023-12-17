‘Free Vehicle Inspection for Safe Driving’ promotes road safety during New Year holiday period

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has rolled out the ‘Free Vehicle Inspection for Safe Driving’ campaign nationwide to promote road safety during the busy New Year holiday period.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang, throughout December, participating service centers across Thailand will offer free vehicle checks. The program, involving public and private sector partners such as Toyota Motor Thailand and Honda Automobile (Thailand), aims to prevent accidents due to vehicle malfunctions.







The campaign, which provides over 20 different inspection services for cars and motorcycles at no cost, with discounts on some parts, targets the increased travel during holidays.

Vehicle owners are encouraged to take advantage of these complimentary services at participating centers, marked by campaign banners, available through December 31. For further details, visit https://www.dlt.go.th/en. (NNT)



























