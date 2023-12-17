AiHelp designed to assist bedridden patients

AiHelp, an AI-based system designed to assist bedridden patients, has been honored with this year’s Prime Minister’s Award for Health Promotion Innovation. The award, part of the sixth annual event organized by the Thai Health Organisation (ThaiHealth), saw over 250 entries showcasing health and wellness innovations.







Developed by AiHUB, AiHelp won the innovation idea award in both the general public and startup business categories. The system, envisioned by AiHUB founder Rungroj Krunkasem, emerged from his experiences in patient communication. It utilizes artificial intelligence to process commands through the detection of eye blinks, enhancing communication between patients and caregivers. Plans are underway to extend AiHelp into a mobile application for more convenient access.







According to Rungroj, AiHelp’s advanced communication capabilities enable caregivers to be more efficient, attending to patients as necessary, saving time and improving the overall care quality.

The Prime Minister’s Award, formerly known as the ThaiHealth Inno Awards, was established in 2017 to foster innovations that tackle health and wellness challenges. The awards are categorized into three segments: high school, vocational education, and the general public and startup business. (NNT)



























