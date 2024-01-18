Thai women’s breast cancer cases increase by over 17,000 annually

Thai women face rising breast cancer threat with over 17,000 new cases annually, ranking first among cancers in women.

After the death of a 45-year-old Thai actress, Julaluck Isamalone, who succumbed to the breast cancer, Public Health Minister Dr. Cholnan Srikaew expressed concern for Thai women facing the menace of breast cancer, which has become the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Thai women and globally.







The ministry’s spokesperson Ms. Trichada Sritada said the incidence rate of new patients is approximately 12% per year, with 17,742 new cases reported in 2023, averaging 49 cases per day. Recurrence rates for breast cancer are relatively high, posing challenges to the morale of many patients undergoing treatment. However, early detection, prompt treatment, and proper self-care can significantly improve the quality of life and allow for a longer life with loved ones.

Miss Trichada stated that the Ministry of Public Health has recognized this issue and has incorporated cancer care into its 100-day QuickWin policy, aiming to address the complete cancer cycle. Dr. Cholnan set the goal of providing holistic care to the population, including promoting cancer prevention, screening, treatment, and immediate recovery.







The Complete Cancer Care policy is another initiative that elevates healthcare to a 30-baht level, enhancing the quality of life for the people. It focuses on five commonly occurring cancers: liver cancer, bile duct cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer, she added.

In Thailand, there are approximately 140,000 new cancer cases and 84,000 deaths annually.







Dr. Cholnan’s cancer policy emphasizes providing comprehensive cancer services, covering the entire system from prevention and screening to diagnosis, treatment, and end-of-life care.

Therefore, citizens with universal health coverage at a 30-baht rate who have concerns about cancer can seek consultation and examinations at nearby healthcare facilities. Timely diagnosis and prevention are crucial, as cancer can be swift in its progression but responsive to early intervention. -819 (TNA)































