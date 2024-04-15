‘Melayu Raya 2024’ celebrates cultural heritage in Pattani

The 2024 Melayu Raya event, co-hosted by the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command, was held on April 13 at Wasukri Beach in Pattani province. This gathering drew over 8,000 youths from southern provinces, all dressed in traditional Malay attire, contributing to a rich display of cultural heritage.







Led by Fourth Army Region Commander Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanark, the ISOC Region 4 Forward Command collaborated closely with the Southern Border Provinces People’s Assembly to organize this gathering. Their meticulous planning and strict security measures were vital in ensuring a seamless experience, which is part of an effort to nurture cultural traditions and foster unity among the diverse communities of the region.







Support from various government agencies also proved crucial to the event’s success. Each unit ensured effective traffic management, the availability of medical services, and the provision of food and beverages. Under the guidance of the ISOC, these logistical components were properly handled, ensuring a safe and well-managed environment for all participants.

The ISOC Region 4 Forward Command expressed hope that events such as this will help build lasting peace, enhance community resilience, and advance harmony in the Deep South. (NNT)































