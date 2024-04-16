Pattaya feels intense heat amid water-splashing fun of Songkran

The Meteorological Department warns of intense heat. Northern Thailand is experiencing thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind, along with some areas experiencing hail.

The Thai Meteorological Department attributes the low-pressure system to the widespread heat covering northern Thailand. This situation has led to intense heat and thunderstorms during the midday hours. People are advised to take care of their health due to the extreme heat and to avoid working or engaging in outdoor activities for extended periods.







Meanwhile, the southerly and southeasterly winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, covering the lower northeastern region, the lower central region, and the eastern region including Pattaya City.

Additionally, the southwest winds and the southerly winds cover the northern region, the upper northeastern region, and the upper central region. This weather pattern leads to thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail in some areas of northern Thailand. People in these areas are advised to beware of the dangers posed by thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail during this period.







For the southern and southeastern winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, some areas in the south are experiencing thunderstorms.

Dust particles at this time: In the northern region, the upper northeastern region, and the upper central region, there is a moderate to high accumulation of dust particles/smog due to weak winds and poor air circulation in those areas.

































