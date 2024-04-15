Industry Ministry initiates safe relocation of cadmium tailings

The Industry Ministry has initiated plans to safely relocate cadmium tailings from Samut Sakhon province back to their origin in Tak. Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul said the waste will be transported on Tuesday (Apr 16) using as many as 30 trucks.

Adhering to strict guidelines, the removal process will start at the J & B Metal warehouse in Samut Sakhon. The tailings will be transferred to a facility belonging to Bound & Facility Plc in Tak for secure storage. The entire operation will be closely monitored to ensure environmental safety.







Bound & Beyond is also required to complete an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and reinforce disposal pits by the end of the month to prevent chemical leaks. The Department of Primary Industries and Mines (DPIM) will inspect the site on Wednesday (Apr 17) and work with local authorities to ensure the integrity of the disposal system.

Additional safety measures during the relocation include using specially certified trucks covered with dustproof sheets and providing personal protective equipment for all personnel involved. The ministry has also formed a task force of six ministries to oversee the project and ensure all procedures are followed. (NNT)































