Mass exodus for New Year’s holiday begins

Traffic on the main highway to the northeastern region started to get heavy as mass exodus from Bangkok for New Year celebrations has begun.

On the Mittraparb Road in the Nakhon Ratchasima province, every lane is filled with vehicles. Special lanes for reverse traffic flow need to be opened. It is expected that on Friday, people will use the M6 motorway more to travel back to their hometowns during the extended New Year holidays.







In the Sikhiu district, traffic congestion has been evident since Wednesday afternoon (Dec 27).

Vehicles are moving slowly, with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. The presence of large trucks transporting goods is causing the traffic to slow down, resulting in a cumulative traffic jam of more than 2 kilometers.







All three main lanes and the expanded shoulder lane, now totaling four traffic lanes, are filled with vehicles. Cars are moving slowly, occasionally coming to a complete stop. Despite the opening of the motorway in Nakhon Ratchasima from Pak Chong district to Muang district, traffic on the Mittraparb Road remains congested as usual.

Regarding the opening of the M6 motorway, connecting Bang Pa-in to Nakhon Ratchasima, it is expected that more motorists will use it on Friday. Along the way, they will witness the beauty of the Lam Takhong Dam. (TNA)





























