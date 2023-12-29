Lottery fever sparks pilgrimage to sacred Mother Takhian tree trunk

SRI RACHA, Thailand – In a captivating display of faith and reverence, villagers from the serene town of Sri Racha embarked on a pilgrimage to seek blessings from an ancient and revered entity: the “Mother Takhian” tree trunk. This remarkable tradition unfolded within the sacred grounds of Khao Chong Lom Temple, where spirituality intertwines with nature.

The centrepiece of this pilgrimage is the awe-inspiring “Mother Takhian” tree trunk, measuring an impressive 4.5 meters (approximately 14.8 feet) in length. Locals believe that this venerable tree harbours good fortune, and recent events have only strengthened their conviction.







The catalyst for this pilgrimage was the recent emergence of a lottery jackpot winner in the vicinity. Word spread like wildfire, and villagers flocked to the sacred tree, hoping to tap into its mystical energies. The “Takhian” tree’s storied past adds to its allure: it first captured attention in 2018 when it was discovered in an old well. Subsequently, it was offered at Wat Phan Sadetnai Temple in Bo Win Sub-District, where its reputation as a bearer of blessings began to take root.

In 2020, the ancient tree found its permanent abode at Khao Chong Lom Temple, nestled amidst lush greenery and serene surroundings, where both locals and devoted pilgrims are drawn to worship Thao Thong Lon. Devotees gather regularly to pay homage and seek blessings, particularly during the lead-up to lottery draws.







As part of the age-old tradition, offerings are made to both Thao Thong Lon and the sacred “Mother Takhian” tree trunk. These offerings include traditional Thai attire, cosmetics, clay dolls, and red coloured soft drinks, an expression of reverence and gratitude. The intertwining of human devotion and natural spirituality underscores the deep-rooted beliefs that persist in this region.



























