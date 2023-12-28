Minister assures support for children of volunteer killed by drug addict in Lampang

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday participated in the funeral ceremony of a defence volunteer killed by a drug addict in Lampang.

Phisit Sitthichum lost his life while carrying out his duty to apprehend the drug addict who went on a rampage on December 26.







Anutin had a conversation with the wife and two children of the deceased, assuring them of support for the highest possible education for the children. In addition to offering condolences, financial assistance was provided. Moreover, the wife has been offered a position as a defence volunteer.

He stated that efforts to combat drug trafficking are ongoing, including setting up checkpoints and intensifying arrests. The government has declared war on drugs.







Authorities are closely monitoring and taking action against drug users at risk of causing chaos nationwide, with more than 4,000 people identified.

The man who was high on methamphetamine fatally assaulted the defence volunteer with a knife in Ngao district before he attacked other seven people, causing injuries. The perpetrator was apprehended in Phayao province and is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital. (TNA)





























