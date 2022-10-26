Many foreigners arrested with drugs at luxury karaoke shop in Bangkok

About 100 policemen raided a building in Charoen Rat area of Sathorn district and found a lot of foreigners and narcotics.

Detective, metropolitan, immigration and forensic police searched the building where there were about 20 karaoke rooms and a storage room that kept several hundred packs of ketamine and “happy water” drugs.







There police found 237 people, mostly Chinese, as well as 29 Thai workers and Cambodians.

Pol Maj Gen Nitithorn Jintakanon, deputy Bangkok police chief, said the place was operated as an unauthorized karaoke shop for foreign tourists, especially Chinese people. There were also narcotic trade and gambling.

Police also seized about 30 luxury cars, some of which used fake registration. Police would find out if any people there were involved in illicit drug business or money laundering, he said.







The business owner at the building was Chinese and police did not reveal his name pending investigation. (TNA)































