5th Thai-Lao bridge to be built linking Bung Kan with Bolikhamsai

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Lao counterpart will attend a foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the 5th Thai-Lao friendship bridge on Oct 28.

Anucha Burapachaisi, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister and acting government spokesman, said Gen Prayut and Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh would be at the construction site in Muang district of Bung Kan to conduct the ceremony.







The 1.35-kilometer-long new bridge across the Mekong River will link Thailand’s Bung Kan and Bolikhamsai province of Laos. It will be another transport route between Thailand and Laos and promote the connection of Thailand, Laos and Vietnam on Route R8 which reaches the Guanxi Zhuang region of China.

The new bridge was expected to be completed in April 2024. (TNA)





































