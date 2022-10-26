Thailand’s Engfa crowned first runner-up at ‘Miss Grand International 2022’ in Jakarta

Engfa Waraha becomes the first runner-up at the Miss Grand International 2022 pageant amid considerable moral support from Thai people both at the contest venue and on social media while the crown goes to Brazil’s Isabella Menin.

Engfa was among contestants from 68 countries in the Miss Grand International 2022 beauty pageant organized last night at Sentul International Convention Center in Jakarta.







Engfa also shared the best national costume award with contestants from Vietnam, Britain and Peru. The Thai contestant wore her Hanuman Thai Boxing costume and showed it off with strong, elegant and playful gestures of both Muay Thai boxing and Hanuman, a main character in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Engfa, 27, is a fourth-year student at Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University under the Royal Patronage. She earlier revealed to be of gender diversity. Photos from ‘Miss Grand International’ official page (TNA)















































































