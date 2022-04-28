Mall sidewalks decorated with fossils in Bangkok

By Pattaya Mail
0
209
Pongboon Pongtong, director-general of the department, said his geologists were assigned to verify a Facebook post that ammonite fossils were sidewalk decorations in the area.

The Department of Mineral Resources has confirmed that ammonite fossils were used to decorate sidewalks at a famous shopping arcade, Siam Square.

Pongboon Pongtong, director-general of the department, said his geologists were assigned to verify a Facebook post that ammonite fossils were sidewalk decorations in the area.

The officials found 77 fossils with diameters ranging from 2 to 12 centimeters embedded in sidewalks for a distance of about 400 meters at Siam Square, he said.

The fossil decoration was the work of a contractor that Chulalongkorn University hired in 2020 and many sub-contractors supplied the fossils of various kinds. Mr Pongboon assumed that the fossils were sourced from many countries. Madagascar was a major source of such fossils, he said.



The fossils had not been locally discovered so the sidewalk decoration did not violate the Fossil Protection Act, Mr Pongboon said. (TNA)

The officials found 77 fossils with diameters ranging from 2 to 12 centimeters embedded in sidewalks for a distance of about 400 meters at Siam Square, he said.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR