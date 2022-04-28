Mall sidewalks decorated with fossils in Bangkok

The Department of Mineral Resources has confirmed that ammonite fossils were used to decorate sidewalks at a famous shopping arcade, Siam Square.

Pongboon Pongtong, director-general of the department, said his geologists were assigned to verify a Facebook post that ammonite fossils were sidewalk decorations in the area.



The officials found 77 fossils with diameters ranging from 2 to 12 centimeters embedded in sidewalks for a distance of about 400 meters at Siam Square, he said.

The fossil decoration was the work of a contractor that Chulalongkorn University hired in 2020 and many sub-contractors supplied the fossils of various kinds. Mr Pongboon assumed that the fossils were sourced from many countries. Madagascar was a major source of such fossils, he said.







The fossils had not been locally discovered so the sidewalk decoration did not violate the Fossil Protection Act, Mr Pongboon said. (TNA)































