2 years in planning, massive East Pattaya overhead wire cleanup begins

The Provincial Electricity Authority and 14 telecom and cable operators joined forces to tidy unruly wires in East Pattaya.

The operation, which will last up to five days, began April 27 on Soi Nong Maikaen after two years of planning.



The first section will cover 1.6 kilometers from the beginning of Soi Nong Maikaen to Soi Nong Maikaen 2 near the Pattaya Elephant Village.

During the maintenance period cable television, telephone and internet services may be interrupted.







The second, third and fourth phases next month will cover Sois Khao Noi, Khao Talo and Nernplubwan Road.































