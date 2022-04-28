End of diesel price cap means higher transport charges: Thai truck operators

The Land Transport Federation of Thailand demanded the government extend its policy to cap the local diesel price at 30 baht per liter for a year; otherwise, they would have to raise their freight charges by at least 20% on May 1.

Representatives of the federation and about 10 associations under its umbrella arrived at the complaint center of Government House to send their letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to ask him to review the government’s decision to end the diesel price limitation on April 30.



They said that to cap the diesel price, the government could suspend mixing biodiesel with diesel for a year to reduce the diesel price by 1.50-2.00 baht per liter. They also proposed the government cut the excise tax on diesel to 0.20 baht per liter for one year.

If the government stopped capping the diesel price at 30 baht per liter, truck operators under the federation would raise their freight charges right away. The minimum increment should be 20% to break even. The increase would definitely affect business operators and people, they said. (TNA)





































