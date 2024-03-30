Major Thai and Chinese fraudulent call center operation busted in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Thai authorities have arrested 71 people, including 52 Chinese and 19 Thai nationals, in a raid targeting a fraudulent call center operation in Nakhon Si Thammarat province. The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) spearheaded the operation, uncovering a large cache of electronic devices and financial documents purportedly used in the scam.

The crackdown took place in various locations, with a hotel in Chawang district being identified as a primary base for the operation.







During the press conference at Chawang Police Station, officials revealed that some employees were allegedly tricked into leaving China and then forced to work for the criminal gang. The operation, which saw the collaboration of the DSI, Immigration Bureau, and communications regulatory bodies, signals Thailand’s intensified efforts to combat the growing threat of cyber fraud.

The operation also brings to light the complex challenges in combating worldwide scam networks and fraud, prompting all relevant agencies to further strengthen digital security measures to protect the public from financial harm and deception. (NNT)











































