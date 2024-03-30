Yellow Line in Bangkok restarts partial services with 20% fare reduction after recent disruption

The Metropolitan Rapid Transit’s (MRT) Yellow Line in Bangkok has restarted partial services with a 20% fare reduction after a recent disruption caused by falling track components. The incident, which led to a temporary halt of the 30.4-kilometer Lat Phrao to Samrong line, was discussed in a meeting with Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd (EBM), alongside representatives from the Transport Ministry, the Department of Rail Transport, and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA).







An initial probe identified a dislodged finger plate at an expansion joint as the culprit, leading to electrical disruptions and debris scattering between two stations.

In response, the Yellow Line has adjusted its train frequency to allow for repairs, affecting service intervals across different segments of the line. Additional public buses have been arranged to accommodate passengers during peak times. EBM is also coordinating with an insurance company to address damages to at least 12 vehicles affected by the incident.







The event is the second mishap for the Yellow Line since its inauguration last July, following an earlier incident where a wheel detached and hit a taxi. Measures, including the replacement of wheel ball bearings, have been implemented to enhance safety. (NNT)































