Pattaya sweats under scorching heat and hazy skies

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings as Thailand grapples with blistering temperatures and hazy conditions during midday. The northern and central regions are particularly cautioned about the intensity of the heat, while the southern part of the country experiences a surge in rainfall.







According to the department, a low-pressure system, fueled by the prevailing heat enveloping Thailand’s upper regions, is responsible for the hot and hazy weather conditions experienced during midday hours. This has resulted in sweltering temperatures in select areas of the northern and central regions. Citizens are advised to prioritize their health and well-being amidst the scorching conditions.







Additionally, southeasterly and southeasterly winds are ushering moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, blanketing the lower northeastern and eastern regions (including Pattaya City). Consequently, thunderstorms and robust winds have been observed in various locales.

Meanwhile, the southern region, along with the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, is experiencing strengthened southeasterly and southeasterly winds, leading to heightened rainfall and occasional heavy downpours in certain areas.







The prevalence of moderate to high levels of particulate matter in the northern, upper northeastern and central regions is also noted, attributed to the accumulation of dust and haze as winds weaken in these areas.

Stay informed as developments unfold across Thailand’s dynamic weather landscape.





























