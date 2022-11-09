18 teams compete in traditional Krathong-making contest on Pattaya Beach

Eighteen teams had less than five hours to make Pattaya’s most beautiful float on Loy Krathong.

The annual city-sponsored krathong contest on Pattaya Beach Nov. 8 drew seven teams from primary schools, seven from secondary schools and four comprised of members of the general public.







Each team had three or four members and were given 4.5 hours to create their masterpiece from only natural materials. In addition, team members had to dress in traditional Thai costumes or floral shirts.

Prizes for the top five winning krathongs ranged from 15,000 baht down to 5,000 baht. There were also three consolation prizes of 3,000 baht.









































