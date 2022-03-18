Low-cost carrier ‘Nok Air’ suspends Bangkok-Betong flights

Nok Air cancelled Bangkok- Betong (Yala, south Thailand) flights on March 16 and 18 due to lack passengers, it said on Wednesday, after an official opening ceremony for commercial use on March 14.

The budget airline said it would give full refunds for tickets and compensation for flight cancellation to their customers.



Betong is the new destination, which needs more marketing time. The number of bookings was fewer than expected and the operation cost was relatively high, so it had to cancel flights.

On March 21, the low-cost carrier will discuss with the state agencies and the private sector for support to promote the service and will later officially announce the new flight schedule in the future.

The new airport is expected to boost tourism and investment in southern border provinces. (TNA)

































