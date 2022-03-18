Covid quarantine could be cut to 7 days – Thai expert virologist says

Dr. Yong Poovorawan, an expert virologist, has said that the quarantine period for those considered to be in high-risk groups for Covid-19 infection could be reduced from 14 days to 7, owing to a decrease in Omicron transmissions and the infection period.

Dr. Yong stated that Omicron transmissions had decreased because the majority of people had received Covid-19 vaccine jabs.



According to a Japanese study, the Omicron virus was frequently found in saliva in the throat or nasal cavity between the second and fifth days after infection, with the virus transmission period lasting six to nine days.

The virology expert noted that transmission would be high during the first seven days after infection, particularly between the second and fifth days.







To prevent the spread of the virus, health officials urged Covid-19 patients to strictly adhere to measures such as mask weathering, hand cleansing, and social distancing.

Dr. Yong emphasized that everyone must coexist with Covid-19, so guidelines will be updated over time, and studies and research will be conducted to reduce the impact on daily life. (NNT)

































