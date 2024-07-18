Lone robber steals 40 baht of gold from Min Buri mall, Bangkok

A lone robber made off with 40 baht worth of gold from a well-known department store in the Sukhaphiban 3 area, Min Buri district, Bangkok at 11:20 AM on July 18.

The Min Buri Police Station patrol unit received a report of the robbery and arrived at the scene to find that the perpetrator had already fled. According to the store manager, the suspect was a man wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, flip-flops, and a black shoulder bag with a red strap. He stole a tray of gold, weighing approximately 40 baht, placed it in his bag, and ran out of the store. The suspect escaped on a blue motorcycle with no visible license plate and an orange delivery box on the back, heading towards Ramkhamhaeng Road.

Initial investigations by the Min Buri police involved gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. They have coordinated with the investigative unit to quickly track down and prosecute the robber according to the law. (TNA)









































