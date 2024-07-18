Heavy rain leading to flash floods warning in Pattaya, Bangkok, and many areas of Thailand

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in many areas of Thailand, with very heavy rain expected in some parts of the northern, eastern (including Pattaya), and western southern regions. Bangkok and its vicinity are forecasted to have thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places.







The Meteorological Department’s 24-hour weather forecast indicates a strong monsoon trough passing over the upper northern region and the upper northeastern region, moving into a low-pressure area over the upper South China Sea. Additionally, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the southern region, the Gulf of Thailand, the central region, and the eastern region is relatively strong. This weather pattern will cause heavy rain in many areas of Thailand, with very heavy rain in some parts of the northern, eastern, and western southern regions. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of severe and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and landslides, particularly in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







The upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will experience relatively strong winds and waves, with wave heights of 2-3 meters and over 3 meters in thunderstorm areas. The lower Andaman Sea will have wave heights of about 2 meters and over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in these regions are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should refrain from going offshore during this period.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places. The minimum temperature will be 26-28 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 32-35 degrees Celsius.









































