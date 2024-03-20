‘Logo Design Contest’ to commemorate 70th Anniversary of Thailand-Egypt diplomatic relations

H.E. Mr. Worawoot Pongprapapant, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs presided over the award presentation ceremony for the Logo Design Contest to Commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Thailand and Egypt where H.E. Mrs. Hala Youssef Ahmed Ragab, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Thailand also attended, on 18 March 2024. The first prize was awarded to Ms. Supaporn Niyomdath and the runner-up prize was awarded to Mr. Chanchai Yupanan.







On this occasion, the Director-General highlighted that 27 September 2024 will mark seven decades of the enduring partnership between Thailand and Egypt, making this year an important milestone for the two nations, a testament of the longstanding and cordial ties as well as a firm reminder that Egypt is Thailand’s oldest ally among Arab and Middle East nations. Besides, the Director-General also reiterated the Thai side’s readiness to foster the bilateral relations to new heights. Moreover, H.E. the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Thailand congratulated the 2 award receivers and expressed determination to strengthen the relations within all frameworks and potential areas of cooperation including readiness to organise commemorative events to mark this occasion throughout the year.







The Logo Design Contest to Commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Thailand and Egypt was organised by the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo in December 2023 which attracted over 200 contestants from across Thailand and Egypt. The first prize logo portrayed Egyptian identities and the strong bond between the two nations through the Great Pyramid of Egypt as well as Thai identities through Thai Kranok Pattern while the runner-up logo was inspired by Thai elephants and the Saladin’s eagle of Egypt.The Royal Thai Embassy will be displaying the winning logo in various commemorative events to be organised during this year. (MFA)

















































