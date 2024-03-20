‘ASEM Day 2024’ to empower Thai youths

The Department of European Affairs and the Faculty of Social Sciences, Srinakharinwirot University co-organized ‘ASEM Day 2024’ at Srinakharinwirot University on 19 March 2024.

During the opening session, Ms. Somrudee Poopornanake, Deputy Director-General of the Department of European Affairs, emphasized the importance of ASEM, Thailand’s role in international forum and the collaboration with educational institutes to empower Thai youths through interesting activities which aimed at raising awareness about ASEM and international affairs such as ASEM quiz competition and brainstorming session.







ASEM Day is celebrated annually on 1 March to commemorate the founding of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), when the first ASEM Summit was held in Bangkok on 1 March 1996. (MFA)





































