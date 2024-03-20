Bangkok ‘ICONIC Songkran Festival 2024’ grand celebration along Chao Phraya River April 10-21

ICONSIAM is set to host the ‘ICONIC Songkran Festival 2024’, a grand celebration of the Songkran festival along the Chao Phraya River from April 10 to 21. The event comes in the wake of Songkran’s recent recognition as a UNESCO World Intangible Cultural Heritage, with ICONSIAM and its partners investing over 60 million baht in marketing to attract more than 1.5 million attendees. The festival offers a mix of traditional Thai water-splashing activities and contemporary cultural experiences, solidifying ICONSIAM’s status as a global destination for all seasons.







The festival features several key attractions, including a seven-day parade of Songkran goddesses portrayed by famous actresses and artists, water pouring on a replica of Phra Phuttha Sihing, and water splashing activities. Revelers are encouraged to wear “floral shirts,” a move designed to spread happiness and excitement through the use of vibrant colors across Thailand during the celebration period.

Managed by ICONSIAM Managing Director Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, the stylish mall has doubled its marketing budget from previous years to enhance the scale of the Songkran celebration. The event is part of a broader effort to showcase Thai traditions and hospitality on an international stage, promoting the Songkran festival as a cornerstone of global cultural festivals and celebrating Thai heritage and modernity.







In partnership with various government and private sector entities, ICONSIAM aims to deliver a safe and family-friendly event that combines Thai uniqueness with modern entertainment. This collaborative effort supports the government’s aim to present a grand Songkran festival that can attract both local and international tourists.

With the government having allocated a significant budget for this nationwide celebration, Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports Kittikorn Kewkacha said the “ICONIC Songkran Festival 2024” will play a crucial role in boosting Thailand’s economy by increasing tourist numbers and spending.







Deputy Permanent Secretary for Culture Yuthika Isarangkun Na Ayudhya also commented on the importance of the UNESCO designation for Thai Songkran, noting it as a recognition of the nation’s effort to preserve and promote its ancient festival. The Ministry of Culture’s collaboration with ICONSIAM for this year’s celebration presents the rich diversity of Thai culture, including traditional practices and modern performances, to both locals and visitors from around the world. She noted that the initiative is expected to contribute to Thailand’s soft power and economic development, demonstrating the enduring appeal and value of the Thai Songkran tradition. (NNT)































