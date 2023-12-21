‘Lisa Blackpink’ recognized by Guinness World Records as top solo K-pop artist of 2023

Thailand’s Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, a member of the South Korean K-pop band Blackpink, has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the top solo K-pop artist of 2023, marking her historic achievement in the genre. Lisa’s global influence was acknowledged in Guinness World Records’ list of outstanding performances and achievements for 2023, a year that saw monumental success for K-pop.







Lisa set three records in January, including becoming the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards. She also achieved the record for the most Instagram followers among K-pop artists.

Her group Blackpink also made headlines, becoming the only girl group with the highest streaming numbers on Spotify. Lisa’s solo track “Lalisa” crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify, a first for a K-pop number. With these achievements, Lisa now holds eight Guinness World Records, reinforcing her position as a global K-pop icon.







In addition to her musical success, Lisa was also featured in the “Cultural Icon” category of the “Asian Hall of Fame” this year, another first for a K-pop artist.

Since debuting with Blackpink in 2016, Lisa has seen her popularity soar. Her solo album “Lalisa,” released in 2021, featured hits, including “Lalisa” and “Money.” Blackpink’s influence was further cemented by their wins at the Billboard Music Awards and their “Born Pink” world tour, which became the highest-grossing show by an Asian artist this year. (NNT)





























