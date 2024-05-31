PM announces vision of ‘IGNITE Agriculture 2025’ to awaken power of Thai farmers

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, on Friday, outlined the vision and strategic guidelines to drive ‘IGNITE Thailand’ at the Santimaitri Building (Outer Wing), of the Government House.

The initiative, which seeks to ignite collective power and unite the nation’s efforts, aspires to elevate Thailand to the forefront of the global agriculture and food sectors.

PM Srettha announced the vision of “IGNITE Agriculture 2025” to awaken the power of Thai farmers and stakeholders and cultivate world-class excellence.







He emphasized that agricultural policy is a significant priority for the government, as the agricultural sector is a crucial foundation for the country’s economic and social development.

With over 40 percent of the Thai population involved in agriculture, the government is committed to upgrading this sector, promoting Thai farmers, and increasing their income threefold within four years.

This commitment encompasses support from upstream production to processing and exporting to the global market, with key policies and measures in place. (TNA)













































