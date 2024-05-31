Thai Foreign Minister makes official visit to Lao PDR

Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, made an official visit to Lao People’s Democratic Republic to introduce himself after assuming office. The visit marks his first official trip since taking up the position.

The Minister was welcomed by Morakot Sriswasdi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Lao PDR.







During his visit, the Foreign Minister paid a courtesy call on Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos. Prime Minister Sonexay congratulated Maris on his new position and expressed confidence that this meeting would strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in all dimensions.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Lao Prime Minister for the opportunity to pay a courtesy call and conveyed greetings from Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. He also extended an invitation for the Lao Prime Minister to visit Thailand at a suitable time.







Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, also had a bilateral meeting with Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR, during his official visit to the Lao PDR.

The two sides reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening Thailand-Lao PDR relations and cooperation under the Strategic Partnership for Growth and Sustainable Development, particularly in promoting logistics and transport connectivity, development cooperation, and tourism. Both sides discussed cooperation to address transboundary haze pollution which is an issue of common concern. The Thai Foreign Minister also took this opportunity to reaffirm Thailand’s full support for the Lao PDR’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year. (NNT)











































