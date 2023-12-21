Japanese people admire message from Thai football player

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that H.E. Mr. Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, mentioned the case of Japanese people admiring message from Jay Chanathip Songkrasin, the Thai football player, about his life in Japan, during the time he played professional football in Japan, has been an “Absolutely Beautiful.”

The Prime Minister of Japan mentioned about the interview at the closing of ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation on “Partners for Co-creation of Economy and Society of the Future”. The Japanese people have a good relationship with Thai people, and admire the interview from Jay Chanathip’s that he loved the life while he lived in Japan. Government Spokesperson revealed that Thai people also admire Japan and Japanese people for their way of life as well.







The Government Spokesperson emphasized that the Thai and Japanese people have a long-standing relations through exchanging knowledge with a good relationship and a deep connection. There are many Japanese investors trading and living in Thailand, while many Thai people like to travel in Japan as well. Moreover, it is believed that under the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin’s government, Thailand-Japan relations will continuously develop and progress with concrete results. (PRD)



































