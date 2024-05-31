Pattaya and eastern region to experience increased rainfall this weekend

The Meteorological Department reveals that Thailand will experience increased rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of the northeastern region, central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, eastern region, and southern region. In Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be thunderstorms covering 80% of the area.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that a moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. At the same time, there is a low-pressure area over the Gulf of Tonkin and a depression over the central South China Sea. This condition will cause increased rainfall in Thailand, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of the northeastern region, central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, eastern region, and southern region. The public is advised to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which may lead to flash floods and forest runoff, especially in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







Additionally, extra caution is advised when traveling through areas with thunderstorms.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be 1-2 meters high, with waves exceeding 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Moreover, a strong low-pressure area over the central South China Sea has intensified into a depression. It is expected to move closer to the southern coast of China between May 31 and June 1, 2024, and will gradually weaken thereafter. The tropical storm “Awinia” over the southern Pacific Ocean near Japan has weakened into a depression. Those traveling to the affected areas are advised to check the weather conditions before departure.







Regional Weather Forecast:

Bangkok and Vicinity: Thunderstorms in 80% of the area with heavy rain in some places. Minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum temperature 34-36°C. Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

Northern Region: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum temperature 34-37°C. Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

Northeastern Region: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in some places, particularly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-27°C, maximum temperature 32-37°C. Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.









Central Region: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 25-28°C, maximum temperature 34-36°C. Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in some places, particularly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum temperature 32-36°C. Southwest winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 meter high, and more than 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas.









Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum temperature 34-36°C. From Surat Thani upward: Southwest winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 meter high, and more than 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downward: Southwest winds at 10-30 km/h. The sea will have waves below 1 meter high, and more than 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas.

Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in some places, particularly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum temperature 31-35°C. From Krabi upward: Southwest winds at 15-35 km/h. The sea will have waves 1-2 meters high, and more than 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas. From Trang downward: Southwest winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 meter high, and more than 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas.





































