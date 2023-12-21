Interior Minister inspects bars in Chiang Mai

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul conducted an on-site inspection to ensure compliance with the policy of extending operating hours of nighttime entertainment venues to 4 AM.

The inspection took place at various establishments, including Good View and Warm Up, after the government implemented a policy allowing licensed businesses in designated zones to operate until 4 AM.







During the inspection, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin expressed satisfaction with the response from business owners and tourists, who appeared to be following the regulations.

Anutin stated that the three key components—business operators, tourists, and legal authorities—understood the need to adhere to the law and ensure that regulations were not violated.

He reassured the public that strict measures were in place to prevent violations, such as the entry of illegal drugs, weapons, or underage visitors into the establishments.







He highlighted the economic stimulation as a positive outcome, leading to increased employment opportunities and benefiting related businesses, including restaurants, massage parlors, taxi services, and street vendors.

Anutin emphasized the collective responsibility of all parties involved to create a conducive and lawful environment, ensuring the well-being and increased income for everyone. -819 (TNA)



























