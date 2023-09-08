Leicester City helicopter crash not pilot’s fault

The families of former Leister City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprapha and pilots take legal action against Leonardo, the helicopter manufacturer after the UK’s Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) released a report on the helicopter accident that occurred at Leicester City Football Club’s stadium in October 2018.

The accident claimed the lives of Leicester City chairman Mr. Vichai, two staff members – Kaveeporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai – and pilots and partners Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz.







The 209-page report expressed significant concerns about the safety system of this particular helicopter. It concluded that the helicopter crash was a result of the failure of the tail rotor control system, which caused the helicopter to spin uncontrollably and crash to the ground.

It was made clear that the pilot was not at fault for the accident, which was beyond his control and resulted from the failure of the tail rotor.







The report also highlighted several shortcomings on Leonardo’s part in the design and production of the helicopter, including:

-Failure to provide crucial flight test data to the tail rotor manufacturer to confirm the suitability of the selected tail rotor for this helicopter model. If Leonardo had shared this data, they might not have chosen the same tail rotor for this model.

-Lack of requirements from the manufacturer for regular inspections and maintenance of the tail rotor, despite its critical role in helicopter flight.

– The absence of plans or measures to mitigate damage to the tail rotor in case of a malfunction.

The families of the three victims Mr. Vichai, Mr. Swaffer and Ms Lechowicz have hired a leading law firm, Stewarts to pursue legal action against the helicopter manufacturer, Leonardo. (TNA)













