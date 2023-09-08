PM vows to crackdown on corruption

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced during his keynote address at the Anti-Corruption Day 2023 to eradicate unethical practices including the buying and selling of state officials’ positions and his government will bring in technology to help us achieve transparency of the public sector.

Speaking at a forum to mark Thailand’s Anti-Corruption Day on Wednesday, Mr Srettha, who is also the Finance Minister, said Thailand is ranked 101 globally in the Corruption Perceptions Index, and fourth in ASEAN. The event was hosted by the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT) at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok.







In addition to create direct damage to the public sector, he said, corruption problems also caused distrust among investors which could lead to the economic recession and continuous impact against the GDP growth as well.

He said the government has policy to use the rule of law and to implement modern technology to ensure full transparency and verifiability of all working processes. The people will enjoy both transparency and faster government services.









Moreover, the government planed to improve the law to reduce unnecessary procedures and conditions to facilitate the public and to change “burden state” to “supportive state.” The government will prevent the state officials to abuse their powers to call for bribes from the people.

In addition to the stronger law, the government will also focus on the law enforcement and decisive and extensive punishment. The government officials in various positions will be required to reveal their asset lists to show the transparency and allow the public to monitor.

The Prime Minister also said that in addition to the rule of law, the government will bring in technology to help achieving transparency. He gives examples of policies that we will use the technology in the near future including: disbursement of state budget via the electronic channel instead of cash; e-application for government services, to make them easier under the one-stop service platform. (The Act on Management of State Affairs by Electronic Means B.E. 2565).

Modernize the procurement projects with transparent practices to prevent corruption and open the information for public to scrutinize. (Open Government).









Transforming Thailand into a full digital government and to apply technology to approve permit and control for transparency and reduce the decision making processes of the government officials who have to contact with the public.

Moreover, the Prime Minister believes that under his government, the corruption problems will be eradicated and transparency and fairness will be increased which will followed by the trust and approval from public and investors from all over the world which will benefit the economy and wellbeing of all people. (TNA)





























