Thailand and Cambodia strengthen cooperation against transnational crime

Thailand and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to improving cooperation in combating transnational crime. The commitment seeks to strengthen stability and security in both countries by encouraging closer cooperation.

Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn has recently met with Cambodia’s National Police Chief Sar Thet to discuss strengthening relations between both sides, especially on the issue of combating cross-border crime. Pol Gen Surachate said that both sides expressed their intention to work together on this important issue, while the Cambodian police chief shared a similar resolve to strengthen coordination to tackle illegal activities in the region.







Am Sam Ath, deputy director for monitoring at the rights group LICADHO, stressed the importance of international cooperation to effectively resolve issues such as drug offenses, human trafficking, and money laundering. He stated that it is critical to solve these issues by enhancing the application of laws, particularly the safe village-commune policy. He added that stronger communication with all sides is critical to tackling these problems.







The Thai-Cambodian collaboration is also supported by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who has called for sustained and increased coordination in counterterrorism operations and combating illegal cross-jurisdictional activity during a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the 43rd ASEAN Summit this week. (NNT)













