‘Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Media Summit’ in Beijing and Kunming, China

The 2023 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Media Summit is currently being held, with a senior Chinese government official inaugurating the event and executive members of Thailand’s Public Relations Department in attendance.

This year’s event was presided over by His Excellency Li Shulei, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Secretariat, Head of the Publicity Department, Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, China. The summit served to recognize the crucial roles of nations involved in the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) mechanism.







The initiative, established in 2016, has been instrumental in driving and integrating economic cooperation, with an emphasis on green business, agriculture, digital technology, and culture. The ultimate aim is to ensure sustainable development across all areas. The summit also presents an opportunity for media professionals to exchange knowledge, develop skills and enhance their capabilities through various activities such as journalism workshops, photo contests, and diverse skill-training sessions.



Sudruetai Lertkasem, Deputy Director-General of the Public Relations Department (PRD), praised the cooperation among LMC members and China’s assistance in times of crisis. She stressed that media cooperation and the exchange of information, as exemplified in this summit, can push forward and create opportunities for improving people’s quality of life. She also expressed hopes for welcoming media representatives from all LMC member nations to Thailand in the future.







The event, held from June 26 to July 5, is taking place in Beijing and Kunming, China. In addition to media executives, the summit welcomed delegations from five member countries, namely Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Thailand. The practical conference aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge about the Lancang-Mekong region and provide real on-site experiences. Thai media representatives from various organizations were also invited to participate in the event. (NNT)

















