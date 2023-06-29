Don’t miss the Fruit Festival at Central Pattaya Shopping Mall

Pattaya, Thailand – The much-anticipated ‘Fruit Festival 2023’ trade fair kicked off at Central Pattaya Shopping Mall on the evening of June 27, captivating attendees with the irresistible aroma of fresh fruits.

In an effort to bolster fruit distribution and support local farmers, the Department of Internal Trade has implemented robust measures for fruit management. The ‘Fruit Festival 2023’ serves as a vibrant platform from June 27 to July 5, aiming to promote fruit consumption and showcase an extensive range of agricultural products to the public and tourists.







The festival showcases an assortment of colorful fruit stalls, where proud farmers display their bountiful produce, inviting visitors to partake in a delightful sensory experience. From beloved tropical favorites to lesser-known gems, the festival offers an impressive selection of fruits.

Of special interest is the highly anticipated special durian buffet, a dream come true for durian enthusiasts. The alluring aroma of the revered “king of fruits” permeates the air, enticing visitors to indulge in an unforgettable hour of unlimited durian consumption.

Beyond the gastronomic pleasures, the ‘Fruit Festival 2023’ seeks to cultivate a deeper appreciation for the dedication and hard work of local farmers. It serves as a reminder of their invaluable contribution to Thailand’s agricultural landscape and the importance of supporting sustainable farming practices.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant festival atmosphere, engaging with farmers and gaining insight into the journey of these fruits from cultivation to their eventual presence on dining tables. The event also offers informative exhibitions and workshops that cater to attendees of all ages, providing a holistic experience that both educates and entertains.



































