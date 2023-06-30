Japanese airport officials updated on high-speed railway and U-tapao projects

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, together with Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul and Secretary to the Mayor Poompipat Kamonnart, held an informative meeting with representatives from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Narita International Airport in Japan to discuss Pattaya’s ambitious plans for a high-speed railway project and the ongoing development of U-tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport.







Mayor Poramet underlined Pattaya City’s leading role in initiating a high-speed rail project that will seamlessly connect Don Mueang Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport. This project carries immense significance as it aligns with the objectives of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a major development zone aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region. The mayor emphasized the critical role of this infrastructure project in positioning Thailand as a prominent regional aviation hub.







Furthermore, Mayor Poramet emphasized Pattaya City’s international reputation as a highly sought-after tourist destination, attracting visitors from across the globe. The city’s sustained economic growth and outstanding public utilities and infrastructure make it an ideal candidate for further airport expansion.

The mayor envisions U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport evolving into a world-class airport, efficiently catering to both mass transportation and local commuting needs, while providing swift and convenient services to meet the evolving demands of travelers.

















