Lampang in northern Thailand temperature hits scorching 42 degrees Celsius

Lampang Province in northern Thailand has recorded its hottest temperatures for the year, with the Thoen district reaching a scorching 42 degrees Celsius early this week. The surge in temperature, persisting for six consecutive days since March 28, is anticipated to continue, with forecasts predicting averages between 38 °C and 40 °C for Lampang throughout the month.







Historical data from the Meteorological Department highlights that Thoen district once experienced a record-breaking high of 44.2 °C, marking the highest temperature ever recorded in Thailand.







Across the upper regions of Thailand, the current heat wave is expected to last until April 8, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds due to prevailing southern and southwestern winds. Similarly, the South anticipates thunderstorms driven by northwestern winds over the Andaman Sea and southeastern winds in the Gulf of Thailand. The department’s outlook suggests a significant increase in temperatures across the country, with the North potentially reaching between 38 °C and 44 °C, and the Northeast between 36 °C and 43 °C.







The Central regions could see temperatures soaring between 35 °C and 44 °C, whereas the East is forecasted to experience 33 °C to 41 °C. For Bangkok and its neighboring provinces, temperatures are expected to range from 34 °C to 41 °C until the following Monday, indicating a nationwide trend of rising temperatures amidst summer. This widespread heat wave underscores the need for residents and visitors alike to prepare for extreme weather conditions. (NNT)































