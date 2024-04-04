Ailing man discovered in makeshift shelter at Pattaya reservoir

PATTAYA, Thailand – A disturbing discovery was made on April 3, at the water’s edge of Mabprachan reservoir in east Pattaya as a man visibly weakened by muscular dystrophy was found residing in a tiny makeshift tent shelter.

A reporter from TMN News Pattaya stumbled upon the man, who identified himself as Chai, who said that despite his debilitating condition and lack of care, he had been living near the reservoir, relying solely on the kindness of strangers for sustenance, receiving occasional meals from compassionate passersby.







Originally from Kanchanaburi Province, Chai recounted his journey of hardship, becoming a ward of the community after his mother’s passing left him abandoned and unable to fend for himself. Fleeing his caretaker’s home, he sought refuge in Chonburi Province, where he fell ill with muscular dystrophy, further exacerbating his vulnerability.

After receiving treatment at a hospital in Banglamung, Chai found himself discharged but with nowhere to go. Desperate for shelter, he arranged for transport to the reservoir, where he has resided in makeshift accommodations for over a month, devoid of familial support or contact information.







Upon learning of Chai’s dire circumstances, TMN News Pattaya reached out to local authorities, including the Pong Sub-district Municipality, urging them to intervene and provide the necessary assistance to the man in need.







The reporter emphasized that Chai’s plight underscores the importance of community support and government intervention in safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable individuals, ensuring they receive the care and assistance they desperately require.































