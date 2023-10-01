Labor Minister announces plan to raise minimum daily wage by year-end

Labor Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has announced plans to increase the daily minimum wage by the end of this year, affirming that discussions on the matter will soon be held with a tripartite committee comprising employers, employees, and government representatives.

According to Phiphat, factors such as inflation rates, minimum wages across provinces, industry-specific wage variations, and the country’s overall inflation rate will be taken into account during these deliberations.







The plan to raise the minimum daily wage aims to provide support to the Thai economy, which has been grappling with inflation and a rising cost of living, impacting both the labor market and employers. The wage increase, which will see a minimum wage of at least 400 baht per day, applies not only to Thai workers but also to foreign laborers.







Phiphat underscored the challenges faced by the labor market, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a 40% reduction in the tourism workforce. While some workers have returned, there is still a 25% shortfall compared to pre-pandemic levels.

In a bid to rejuvenate the tourism sector, the government has also waived visa requirements for tourists from China and Kazakhstan, allowing stays of up to 30 days from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024. (NNT)













