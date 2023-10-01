Thailand and Malaysia to continue working together in fighting against security challenges

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin had a bilateral meeting with Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia during his attendance at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister thanked Malaysian Prime Minister for his congratulatory message on occasion of his assumption of the position, and expressed confidence on the bright future of Thailand-Malaysia relations. His Government stands ready to forge closer relations and cooperation on the basis of mutual security and prosperity. The Prime Minister also accepted Malaysia’s invitation to visit the country at the first opportunity, during which Thailand also proposed meetings of business sector of the two countries to promote mutual trade and investment.







Both parties came to terms that there is still potential to increase cooperation, especially in trade and investment, and tourism, and agreed to hold the next Thailand-Malaysia Joint Committee meeting soon to advance these cooperations. Malaysia also commended remarkable revival of Thai tourism, and agreed with Thailand on tourism promotion. The Prime Minister was pleased with the number of Malaysian tourists in Thailand and hoped to welcome more of them.







With regard to the Southern border situation, the Prime Minister thanked Malaysia for its support and cooperation in promoting peace and developing the Southern border area. The two countries also committed to continue working together in fighting against security challenges, such as narcotics. (PRD)











