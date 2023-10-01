Thailand maintains 43rd position in ‘Global Innovation Index 2023’

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has unveiled the Global Innovation Index 2023 (GII 2023), focusing on “Innovation in the Face of Uncertainty.” This index assesses the innovation capacities of 132 nations worldwide.

Thailand has retained its 43rd-place ranking from the previous year, positioning it as the 3rd leading innovator in the ASEAN region, behind Singapore (5th) and Malaysia (36th). Thailand has ascended to the 22nd position in Market Sophistication among 132 countries.







According to National Innovation Agency (NIA) Director Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Thailand’s strengths in research, marked by a substantial pool of innovative researchers and robust private sector investment in research and development, contributed to its ranking.

WIPO also assessed cities within the GII Science and Technology Clusters, with Bangkok showing impressive expansion, although it has yet to break into the top 100. These clusters play an important role in evaluating a country’s innovation ecosystem.







Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi underscored the importance of private sector involvement, noting that the government’s role in fostering awareness and collaboration is crucial as Thailand aims to ascend to a GII rank of 30 by 2030.

To achieve this ambitious goal, Thailand is pursuing six key strategies, including government support for innovation, increased investment linked to research, and the stimulation of innovative financial markets. Encouraging patent registration and promoting innovative ideas and culture, particularly in sectors like tourism, food, fashion, and entertainment, are also focal points. (NNT)













